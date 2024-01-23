LTO lauds 2 transport groups

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II on Tuesday commended two transport groups in Metro Manila for their initiative to have the passenger jeepneys of their members be registered amid the implementation of the “No Registration, No Travel” policy.

Mendoza explained that the cooperation of transport groups is essential in the success of the government’s efforts to register as many delinquent motor vehicles, both private and those being used for public transportation.

“On behalf of our Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and the LTO family, I extend my sincerest gratitude to the leadership of the KARTUJODA Transport Cooperative for its initiative to have the jeepneys under its group renew their registration,” Mendoza said, in response to the letter of the group’s chairman, Francisco Domanais.

The same appreciation was extended by Mendoza to the leaders and members of the Dagat-Dagatan-Navotas Transport Cooperative for joining the same activity that happened at the terminal of the KARTIJODA Transport Cooperative in Karuhatan, Valenzuela City.

In the letter sent to Mendoza, Domanais has requested the LTO for a one-day registration and inspection of passenger jeepneys, totaling to 49 — 41 of the passenger jeepney belong to the Kartujoda Transport Cooperative while the rest are from Dagat Dagatan-Navotas Transport Cooperative.

Domanais explained that they took the initiative “to ensure that our jeepney units comply with the regulations and standards set by the LTO.”

In response, Mendoza forwarded the letter to the office of LTO-National Capital Region Director Roque Verzoza III, who in turn, sent a team with equipment to the terminal of the transport cooperative.

The LTO team did not only facilitate the renewal of the registration but also checked the road worthiness of the passenger jeepneys.