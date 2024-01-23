Long arm of law catches up with suspect

A wanted person who tried to evade arrest by hiding outside of Metro Manila was finally captured by policemen.

A report from the Southern Police District showed the warrant and subpoena unit of Muntinlupa police received information on the whereabouts of the suspect, prompting the conduct of a surveillance operation to validate the information given by a concerned citizen.

The subject of the operation was a man with pending warrant of arrest for drug charges who was traced in Cataquiz Street, Barangay Poblacion, San Pedro City, Laguna based on the information and validation.

Policemen went to the area around 3:10 p.m. last Monday, 22 January to arrest the suspect identified as Ricardo Ortega, who has a standing warrant of arrest for violation of theComprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Unit, Muntinlupa CPS, served the Warrant of Arrest against the accused docketed under Criminal Case No. 21-1442 issued by Acting Presiding Judge Analie B Oga-Brual of Regional Trial Court Branch 276, Muntinlupa City, dated 15 January 2024 for Service of Sentence.