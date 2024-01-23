Fake lawyer collared in Pasay

The illegal activities of a supposed lawyer came to a halt when he was apprehended by his would-be victim in Pasay City Saturday night.

The suspect was identified as Robert Garcia y Porquez of General Trias Cavite, based on the investigation report of PSSg Gerald Royo of the Pasay City police investigation detection management service.

Investigation showed the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on 20 January 2024 at Starbucks Blue Bay Walk, Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay 76, Pasay City for the supposed second acceptance fee.

The complainant Edgar Michael Dagohoy, 34 years old, Web developer of Binangonan, Rizal, argued with the suspect that caught the attention of two patrolling Pasay City policemen leading to his arrest.

Prior to this, the suspect introduced himself as lawyer and promised to process the case filed by the victim at Binangonan, Rizal but the victim found out that, suspect was not a licensed lawyer.

The complainant was able to give a total of P541,000 but the suspect asked an additional P50,000 for second acceptance fee.

Thus, the complainant agreed to meet the suspect at Starbucks Blue Bay Walk, Macapagal Boulevard, Barangay 76, Pasay City.

Prior to the apprehension of the suspect, the victim, relying on a friend’s recommendation, believed the impostor, who presented a counterfeit Integrated Bar of the Philippines ID, portraying expertise in law and jurisprudence.

The victim, growing suspicious conducted verifications, revealing that the suspect was falsely using the identity of a legitimate lawyer from Bataan.

Last Saturday, the victim orchestrated a meeting with the suspect in Pasay City, supposedly to pay the second appearance fee.

During the encounter, the victim confronted the suspect about the misrepresentation, attempting to “arrest” the impostor.

The suspect, claiming to have completed law school but failed the Bar exams, denied presenting himself as a lawyer, asserting to be merely a legal consultant.

He is now facing initial charges of swindling.