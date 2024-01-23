DSWD, DILG unite to promote environmental responsibility in local communities

The Department of Social Welfare and Development on Tuesday said through its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services Program, they have partnered with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to advance environmental responsibility and sustainable practices across local communities in the Philippines.

DSWD Asst. Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the KALAHI-CIDSS’ alignment with the DILG’s "Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan" Program strives to involve local communities and encourage local government units to invest in sustainable environmental initiatives such as proper solid waste management and other ecological practices.

“The KALAHI-CIDSS’ commitment to participatory processes and community empowerment perfectly aligns with the objectives of the KALINISAN Program, emphasizing the significance of collective action in safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainable practices,” Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, explained.

According to the DSWD spokesperson, the KALAHI-CIDSS champions the Community-Driven Development approach which is a globally recognized strategy for attaining service delivery, poverty reduction, and good governance.

In the partnership, the KALAHI-CIDSS and KALINISAN Program will integrate three key components: Community Participation; Capacity Building; and Government Collaboration, Asst. Secretary Lopez pointed out.

In terms of community participation, the two programs of the DSWD and DILG will prioritize the active involvement of communities in environmental initiatives, recognizing that sustainable change requires the engagement of local stakeholders.

“For capacity building, the KALAHI-CIDSS and the KALINISAN Program will equip communities with the knowledge and tools necessary to implement effective environmental practices through skills development and training programs,” the DSWD official said.

The partnership between KALAHI-CIDSS and the KALINISAN Program will emphasize the importance of government collaboration between national agencies and local communities in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“As KALAHI-CIDSS and DILG join hands for the KALINISAN Program, we are committed to working together toward a cleaner and more sustainable future for all Filipinos. By fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and empowering local communities, this partnership aims to create lasting positive impacts on the environment and society as a whole,” Asst. Sec. Lopez said.