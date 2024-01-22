QCPD launches Project Green

Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan on Monday launched the “Project Green Camp Karingal” after their traditional flag raising ceremonies.

The event was graced by Quezon City Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department head Andrea Valentine A. Villaroma as guest of honor and speaker.

Maranan said Project Green Camp “embodies the ideals championed by QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, seamlessly aligning with the environmental advocacies set forth by the QC-LGU.”

“This initiative is dedicated to upholding environmental laws that safeguard our planet, incorporating practices such as Solid Waste Segregation and Management, embracing the 3Rs concept (Reuse, Recycle and Reduce), implementing “No Plastic and No Styro” policies, initiating Urban Farming and Gardening, constructing Rain Water Catchers, and utilizing Solar Panels and Energy Saving Lights. Such comprehensive efforts underscore the unwavering dedication of QCPD personnel to engage actively in urban farming or gardening,” Maranan explained.

Also, among the notable highlights of the ceremony was the awarding of medals and commendations, acknowledging the outstanding performance and dedication of Project 4 Police Station 8 personnel under P/Lt. Col. Jake Barila, and Chief District Anti-Carnapping Unit personnel under P/Maj. Hector Ortenecio.

“Their exemplary efforts contribute significantly to preserving peace and order in the city,” Maranan said.