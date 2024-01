LATEST

'OUT OF ORDER, COME BACK TOMORROW'

LOOK: A gas station in Otis, Manila posted written notices stating "out of order" on all fuel pumps except for special fuel on Monday, 22 January 2024. According to the Department of Energy, oil prices are expected to increase from P0.90 to P1.20 per liter tomorrow, while diesel prices are expected to rise from P0.60 to P0.90 per liter. | via King Rodriguez