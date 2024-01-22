Munti keeps volunteer spirit alive

The city of Muntinlupa is keeping the volunteer spirit alive, marking over 100 civic activities accomplished for the year 2023.

A total of 4,465 listed volunteers of all ages participated in activities held throughout the city, ranging from sit-down reading sessions with children in communities to tree-planting and cleanup drives along the city’s waterways.

Mayor Ruffy Biazon congratulated the proponents of the Make Your City Proud campaign for fostering the city’s bayanihan spirit.

MYCP volunteers participated or took the lead in programs such as community reading with the Muntinlupa Readers Book Club and museum tours with various community groups to the Museo ng Muntinlupa.

The group also mobilized volunteers for activities such as tree-planting and river cleanup drives, baseball clinics and various outreach programs.

In addition, the MYCP also participated in seminars for livelihood, disaster prevention and basic life support, disability awareness, nutrition and women’s issues, as well as blood donation drives.