Germany donation boosts fight vs trafficking

The National Bureau of Investigation yesterday received various equipment from the German government to help the agency in its fight against human trafficking.

NBI Director Medardo G. de Lemos and German Ambassador to Manila, Dr. Andreas Pfaffernoschke, signed the Deed of Donation at the NBI headquarters in Quezon City.

The NBI said that with the signing, the Embassy’s German Federal Police Liaison Office “generously donated various equipment to the National Bureau of Investigation for its nationwide initiatives against human trafficking.”

“The German Federal Criminal Police Liaison Office facilitates Police Development Assistance that provides equipment aid, primarily consisting of training resources such as command and operational tools, IT (information technology) hardware and software infrastructure projects, among others, to fulfill its objective of improving police cooperation worldwide,” it said.

“The contributions from the German Federal Criminal Police Liaison Office encompass a variety of items which includes 10 units Laptop, 2 units Desktop Scanner, 2 units Copier Kyocera, 15 units Printer Brother, 2 sets PC Desktop, 10 units Anti-Virus, 5 units Windows operating system, 5 units Application Software, 20 sets Office Table with mobile cabinet, and 10 units Office Chair,” it also said.

The NBI said in a statement that Director De Lemos expressed gratitude to the German government for the assistance provided to the NBI.

It said their donations will significantly enhance the operational capabilities of NBI agents and investigators.

De Lemos underscored its unwavering commitment to the persistent pursuit of combating and eliminating various forms of criminality, such as human trafficking and online sexual exploitation.

Further, the deployment of the equipment will prove advantageous as it will be a great support for the NBI to effectively enforce laws and promote peace and order.