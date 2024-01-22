Dispute between Busway enforcement teams

The Department of Transportation said that on Sunday afternoon, the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation received a report on the dispute between two enforcement teams on the EDSA Busway.

According to the report, the dispute occurred when the Metro Manila Development Authority enforcer spotted the vehicle of the MIAA Airport Police Department that was passing the northbound EDSA bus lane, and the driver of the said vehicle refused to give their license, which led to the dispute and the getting of the enforcer’s cellphone.

In the end, the airport police refused to give him his license, and introduced himself as an employee of the Department of Transportation, still charged with a traffic violation.

The DoTr once again clarified that the only vehicles allowed to pass through the busway are buses that operate on the EDSA busway route, PNP vehicles, and marked emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks.

As for government employees, only the President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Supreme Court Chief Justice will be allowed to pass through the busway to assist in the performance of their duties.

Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority said that after they received the incident report involving their two airport police at the EDSA Busway, MIAA general manager Eric Jose Castro Ines ordered the immediate suspension of the MIAA airport police involved in the EDSA carousel mess after they were caught illegally passing through the EDSA Bus Carousel Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Ines stated that they cannot just tolerate this kind of abuse and type of behavior. They embarrass the agency and it must be stopped.

The airport chief also ordered them to be relieved of their assignment after instructing retired BGen. Manny Gonzales, the MIAA assistant general manager for Security and Emergency Services, personally handle the investigation.