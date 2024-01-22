BI nabs Sokor fugitive wanted for illegal drugs in home country

The Bureau of Immigration announced Monday the arrest of a South Korean national who is wanted in South Korea for illegal drug trading.

According to a report submitted to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco by the BI Fugitive Search Unit, 43-year-old Park Yong was apprehended last Thursday at his Angeles City, Pampanga, house.

The BI-FSU operatives who arrested Park were reportedly armed with a warrant from Tansingco, who signed the same pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI Board of Commissioners issued against the South Korean in December last year.

"He will thus be deported immediately as soon as the BI secures the necessary clearances for his departure. He has also been placed on the immigration blacklist to prevent him from re-entering the country,” said BI-FSU chief Rendel Ryan Sy.

Sy added that Park was sent to the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, where he will be detained until he is deported.

Information from the BI Border Control and Intelligence Unit Interpol team revealed that Park had an arrest warrant issued by the Suwon district court in Korea in 2023.

Following his court appearance, where he was charged with violating Korea's narcotics laws, Park was placed under Interpol red notice.

According to Korean officials, in July 2016, Park allegedly posted on the Internet that he was selling methamphetamine pills.

Following payment from purchasers, the latter were directed to retrieve the illicit substances at secret locations.

During the investigation, it was also revealed that Park was already an overstaying alien. Based on BI records, it shows that he last arrived in the country in 2019, and has not left the country since nor tried to extend his visa.