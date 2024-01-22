Baguio shivers at 12.4°C

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio residents and visitors struggle to take a bath as the city experienced a new freezing temperature on the morning of 17 January 2024.

As of 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the temperature dipped to 12.4 degrees Celsius. This is 0.4 degrees lower than what was recorded by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Monday, 15 January 2024.

It is expected that in the latter part of 17 January, the temperature will be at 19.8 degrees Celsius as a result of the blowing of the northeast winds coming from Siberia.

Because of this, health authorities continuously advise the public to keep warm and wear thick clothes.

The coldest weather Baguio experienced so far is on 18 January 1963 at freezing 6.3 degrees Celsius. In February 1963, Baguio also felt the cool air at 6.7 degrees Celsius.

In the other areas of the Cordillera, like in Benguet for instance, in Mt. Pulag in Kabayan, Benguet, the temperature goes down to the lowest 4 degrees Celsius. The coldness of the air causes frost in some gardens in Benguet and other areas of the Cordillera. Fortunately, the farmers were able to adapt to such a situation.