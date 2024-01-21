RC Makati’s gift-giving project raises over P1M for 3,096 beneficiaries

The Rotary Club of Makati’s Last Angel Gift-Giving Project has again made a significant mark, with new records set in terms of number of beneficiaries and the amount of donations received.

This annual project, which aims to bring joy to underprivileged children during the holiday season reached impressive heights this year.

A long-standing tradition of the Rotary Club of Makati, the project touched the lives of 3,096 beneficiaries, including children from 33 different locations, encompassing 12 RC Makati project sites, 15 communities, and six charitable institutions.

Growing reach and influence

This substantial increase in the number of beneficiaries compared to previous years is indicative of the growing reach and influence of the project.

In addition to the record-breaking number of beneficiaries, the Last Angel Project has also achieved remarkable success in fundraising, raising a total of P1,012,209.00. This achievement is a testament to the generosity of Rotarians, Anns, and non-Rotarians who have contributed to the cause.

The project’s success can be attributed to the leadership and dedication of RC Makati’s Immediate past president Michael Escaler and his wife, Papat, who served as chair couple for the project. Their meticulous planning, gift selection, scheduling, and fundraising efforts were instrumental in ensuring the project’s success.

Storybooks for each beneficiary

One notable addition to this year’s project was the inclusion of storybooks for each beneficiary, carefully chosen by Immediate Past First Ann Papat Escaler.

This thoughtful gesture was aimed at continuing RC Makati’s efforts to promote literacy and ignite the imagination of the children, encouraging them to dream of a brighter future.

The distribution of gifts commenced last year, November 17, 2023 at Rawang Elementary School in Tanay, Rizal, where a team of volunteers from RC Makati handed out presents to 91 students enrolled in the club’s feeding program. Throughout December and into January, the project continued its distribution efforts, reaching various locations across Luzon.