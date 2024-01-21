QC cops nab drug peddler in buy-bust

Quezon City Police District operatives have arrested a drug peddler with P170,000.00 worth of shabu in an anti-drug operation early Sunday.

QCPD Director, P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan identified the suspect as 31 year old male and a resident of Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Maranan said District Drug Enforcement Unit operatives under P/Maj.Wennie Ann Cale, received an information regarding the rampant drug peddling of the suspect along Teacher St., Brgy. Sta Lucia, Quezon City.

A buy-bust was initiated where a police officer acted as a poser buyer and bought P7,500.00 worth of shabu from the suspect, and was promptly arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000.00, a black coin purse, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.