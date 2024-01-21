Illegal drug trader netted

Operatives from the Quezon City Police District arrested a drug peddler with P170,000 worth of shabu in an anti-drug operation early Sunday.

QCPD director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan identified the suspect as Gian Carlo Lorenzana, a resident of Barangay Holy Spirit who was nabbed in a sting operation conducted by District Drug Enforcement Unit operatives under P/Maj.Wennie Ann Cale.

Reports said that the authorities received an information regarding the rampant drug peddling of the suspect along Teacher Street in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

A buy-bust was initiated at 4 a.m. where a police officer acted as poseur buyer and bought P7,500 worth of shabu from the suspect, and at the given pre-arranged signal, he was arrested.

Confiscated from the suspect’s possession were 25 grams of shabu valued at P170,000, a black coin purse, a cellular phone and the buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of R.A. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.