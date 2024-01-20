Woman arrested for shabu in Parañaque

The Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Parañaque City collared a woman carrying a significant quantity of shabu during a buy-bust operation in Dasa, Barangay San Isidro last Friday, 19 January, which resulted in her arrest.

The suspect was identified as alias Marie, a 40-year-old unemployed resident of Zapote 1, Bacoor, Cavite. The operation yielded one knot-tied transparent plastic sachet containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing more or less 100 grams, P1,000 genuine buy-bust money and P179,000 boodle money, pouch and one cellphone.

The estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of the confiscated substance is P680,000.

Complaint for violation of RA 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspect.

“The successful outcome of this operation is proof to the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement officers in combating the menace of illegal drugs in our community. We remain steadfast in our mission to create a safe and drug-free environment for our residents,” stated PBGen. Mark Pespes, director of Southern Police District.