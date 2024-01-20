San Mateo sting yields P400K drugs

Two suspects were arrested while more than P400,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in a buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal early Saturday morning.

Nabbed in the operation were alias Puti, 42; and alias Jologs, 39; both residents of San Mateo, Rizal, and tagged as high-value drug pushers.

The suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by operatives of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station’s drug enforcement unit around 2:52 a.m.

Confiscated from the suspects were several sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 59.8 grams with a standard drug price of P406,640.

The two suspects are currently detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility while facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.