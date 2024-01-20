P400K shabu haul in Pasig bust

More than P400,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from three alleged high-value drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City early Saturday morning.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Celerino Sacro Jr. identified the arrested suspects as alias Yong, 28; alias Mark, 32; and alias Cath, 30; all residents of Barangay San Andres, Cainta, Rizal.

The three suspects were nabbed in an anti-illegal drugs operation along East Bank Road, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Pasig City at about 2:30 a.m.

Confiscated from the suspects were six pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing more or less 60 grams with an estimated street value of P408,000.

Also seized from the suspects were P200 buy-bust money and seven pieces fake P1,000 used as boodle money.

The suspects, now detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for violation with Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.