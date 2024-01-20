75% of EPD barangays drug-cleared

The Eastern Police District yesterday said that 75 percent of the barangays within its jurisdiction are now “drug-cleared.”

“We have 75 percent of drug clearing operations, so only a few barangays will be cleared,” EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta told this reporter in an interview over the weekend.

According to Asueta, the eastern part of Metro Manila — or the cities of Pasig, Mandaluyong, Marikina and San Juan — has the highest number of drug clearing operations in the entire National Capital Region.

“But, of course, it doesn’t mean it’s cleared, it’s (illegal drugs) gone. We are still monitoring that; we still have illegal drugs operations there. We continue to arrest drug personalities,” he explained.

Asueta likewise appealed to the public to continue helping the Philippine National Police in its campaign against illegal drugs.

“Let’s just help to maintain our community a better place to live and do business,” the EPD chief added.