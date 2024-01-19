QCPD recovers rent-tangay van

A high-end Toyota Hi Ace GL Grandia van, rented in Baguio and reportedly stolen last year, was finally recovered by the Quezon City Police District Anti-Carnapping Unit in Novaliches.

When flagged by police operatives, the van was already stripped of its conduction sticker.

P/Maj. Hector Ortencio said his men discovered that the van was a carnapped vehicle involved in the so-called “Rent-Tangay Scheme” after asking its driver to stop along Sta. Monica Street in Barangay Sta. Monica.

Ortencio said one Jan Mykael Malubay was driving the van with license plate CAJ 4513 when flagged. Malubay was invited for questioning at the QCPD after failing to present necessary documents.

A further investigation noted that Malubay and a certain Mr. Umbao allegedly purchased the vehicle for P1 million from Godfrey Grant Sibayan Joson.

A cross-check by QCPD-ACU at the Land Transportation Office revealed discrepancies, such as the font style variations in the Certificate of Registration.

It was also uncovered that the Toyota Hi Ace GL Grandia was the same vehicle rented by Jane David Dizon on 22 June 2023, in Baguio City.

It is owned by Annabelle Rosendo Cayat, according to a sale entered into by Jay Walker Rentals (Rent a Car).

Despite changes to the vehicle, verifications from Toyota Motor Philippines, the Plate Making Plant at LTO, and LTO-Regional Office 3, all confirmed that it was indeed the reported carnapped Toyota Hi Ace GL Grandia in Baguio City.

The recovered vehicle was impounded at QCPD-ACU.