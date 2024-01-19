Marikina unveiling vax center for all diseases

The local government of Marikina City is converting an eight-story building into a vaccination center, Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said on Friday.

The facility, according to Teodoro, will serve as center of vaccination against all types of diseases as an added layer of health protection, especially for the city’s vulnerable population.

Teodoro added that the city government has conducted a citywide vaccination against flu and pneumonia last year.

“A total of 27,235 individuals were given anti-flu vaccine, while 11,173 have been vaccinated against pneumonia,” he said.

Situated just beside the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, the eight-story medical facility has state-of-the-art medical equipment such as magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, scan machines, X-rays, dialysis machines, and diagnostic laboratory equipment.

Amid the steady decline of Covid-19 cases in the country, the city government is also converting the city’s emergency quarantine facility into a “super health center.”

“We will open this as Nangka Super Health Center, while remaining prepared and suitable as a crisis isolation, treatment, and recovery facility for any emerging infectious disease outbreak,” Teodoro said.

The city government had also constructed “super health centers” in the barangays of Fortune, Concepcion Uno, Tañong and Industrial Valley.