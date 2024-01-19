Mapúa turns 99

While digital globalization and technology may have transformed the way the world does business, they have also led to more cutthroat competition.

Higher education institutions like Mapúa University have had the foresight to gird up its students for disruptive yet inevitable scenarios like the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) years before it has come to pass.

From introducing Architecture and Civil Engineering courses in 1925 to becoming the first private institution that taught Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering in the 1940s, to consistently leading in the board examinations and surpassing the national passing percentage for Civil, Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, and Mining Engineering courses since the 1970s, the Mapúa University effortlessly gained a reputation for high-quality education and capable graduates.

Throughout the years, the university upgraded and updated its course offerings, curriculum, faculty, facilities and resources, digital capabilities, and research focus to ensure that the knowledge it imparted was relevant, forward-looking, and at par with global standards. Its commitment to delivering world-class education soon led to its inclusion among the world’s best universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2023. It also performed outstandingly for the fifth consecutive year in the THE University Impact Rankings, landing within the 801-1000 bracket, for its commitment to addressing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2022, the higher education institution (HEI) was named one of the top 100 Southeast Asian universities by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings for the fifth consecutive year. It was also recognized for its Digital Education Leadership by the United States-based education and technology company Cengage.

These milestones prove Mapúa’s credibility and effectiveness as an educational institution. It also reflects its unwavering commitment to produce job-ready, competent, global workers who can weather industry developments and meet the exacting requirements of companies.

Mapúa’s Yuchengco Innovation Center is a hub that enabled the institution to delve extensively into research and collaborate with international universities. It provided young innovators, researchers, and funders an avenue to meet and collaborate and empowered them to create new processes, devices, instruments, services, tools, and new knowledge that could help address pressing issues.

The institution’s early implementation of digital education also made the school virtually future-proof, enabling a seamless transition to online learning modalities during the pandemic.

Mapúa’s campus facilities will also be upgraded to multi-purpose spaces to foster creativity and multi-modal learning.