In Manila, refuse is future

The United Nations Development Program in the Philippines and the government of Japan hand over recycling equipment to the city of Manila to support its circular-economy agenda.

A material waste processing facility — composed of a plastic melter machine, multipurpose shredder and glass pulverizer — was transferred to the city government.

The handover ceremony signified the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing environmental challenges through responsible waste management and recycling, especially in smaller barangays and communities.

UNDP deputy resident representative Edwine Carrié: “With more than 800 barangays, constituting about half of all barangays in NCR, the city of Manila’s initiative will greatly contribute toward our goal in strengthening the country’s green practices. With these equipment, Manila’s citizens can play a more active role in maximizing technologies for the betterment of localities.”

Manila has the potential to drive sustainable growth and reduce environmental impact, a fact recognized by Japan.

“Circularity aligns with our commitment to sustainable development, and we believe that these equipment are essential to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation of the city. May we move forward in a way that respects our environment, and benefits both current and future generations,” said Jumpei Tachikawa, first secretary of the embassy.

Manila is well-positioned to utilize these assets to enhance sustainable waste management practices, such as the processing of plastic waste and the separation and recovery of recyclable materials.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has committed to increasing social-awareness initiatives, urging a greater number, if not the entirety, of Manileños to prioritize solid-waste management.

UNDP’s ACE Project supports nationally determined contribution through enabling and accelerating the country’s transition to a circular economy with demonstration in key cities.

By doing so, it will help the country achieve economic, social and environmental goals, while also grasping the potential for substantial and accelerated reductions in GHG emissions across all sectors and supporting recovery from the pandemic.

The project is in partnership with Department of Environment and Natural Resources and funding from Japan.