Gensan suspends classes at all levels

General Santos City — Mayor Lorelie Paccquiao has suspended anew all classes both in public and private levels today amid the continued downpour of rains brought about by the tail of cold front.

Last night, the lady mayor issued Executive Order No.3, Series of 2024, ordering the in-person classes in both public and private schools.

Pacquiao noted that the torrential rains has brought floods around the city and further said that to “ensure safety of the students,” classes must be suspended until further notice.

The swift suspension of classes was welcomed by most of the parents and even appreciated the city government for the prompt action.

Meanwhile, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has already been alerted for possible landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.