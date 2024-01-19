EPD reports crime volume reduction

The Eastern Police District on Friday reported a decrease in crime volume within its jurisdiction in 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

Data from the EPD showed that the peace and order index decreased by 7 percent (432 cases), from 5,132 in 2022 to 4,666 last year. Both index and non-index crimes also went down by 13 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the crime solution efficiency and crime clearance efficiency has increased by 10 percent last year. EPD’s crime clearance efficiency also saw a slight increase by 2 percent in the same period.

The heinous crime index also decreased for 2023 with 7 percent for murder and 15 percent for rape, respectively.

The data also showed that shooting death incidents decreased by 27 percent for murder and 67 percent for homicide, respectively.

Street crimes also went down by 17 percent, from 75 in 2022 to 62 last year.

“That means our police personnel are doing their jobs well,” EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta told this reporter in an interview.

“So, our crime prevention and control efforts have impact on various strategies on prevention in partnership with the local governments, barangays, and other stakeholders,” Asueta added.

Asueta said 2023 has the lowest crime volume compared to 2016 until 2022.

“Now, the big challenge for us is how we can further decrease the crime incidents,” the chief of the EPD, which has jurisdiction over Mandaluyong, Marikina, Pasig and San Juan, said.