Thumbs up for Pasig River rehab

Dear Editor,

I wanted to take a moment to give a big shoutout to see some positive action being taken to clean up the iconic waterway, Pasig River.

Pasig River has been in a sorry state for too long, taking a toll on its once-glorious beauty. Once hailed as the “lifeblood” of Manila, Pasig River has suffered from decades of neglect, pollution, and encroachment. It is disheartening to witness the degradation of this historically significant river, which has posed environmental and public health risks and impacted the quality of life for the millions of residents living along its banks.

But now, with the ceremonial opening of the “Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli” project on 17 January, things are finally looking up. The commitment to rehabilitating the river is a laudable move that deserves recognition and support from the entire community.

I’m thrilled to see the government and various organizations coming together to make a difference. It’s not just about cleaning up the river but also about creating a healthier environment for everyone living in its vicinity. This is a win for the environment, public health, and the overall well-being of Metro Manila.

As residents, we should all get behind this initiative and do our part in keeping the river clean and sustainable. Let’s spread the word, get involved in local cleanup efforts, and support the implementation of strict environmental regulations to prevent further pollution.

With the ongoing rehabilitation, we have an opportunity to restore Pasig River to its former glory and create a beautiful, thriving waterway that we can all be proud of. It’s a big task, but we can make it happen with everyone’s support.

Let’s keep the momentum going and show our love for Pasig River.

Dave Tobias

datob555@gmail.com