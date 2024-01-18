QC business plan competition for students

After two successful collaborations, the Quezon City government is expanding its StartUp QC Program to launch a competition for students this year.

The program aims to develop the innovative business ideas of the youth through financial grants and mentorship sessions.

“Our schools are a great source of future business leaders, innovators, and creative thinkers. Through this competition, we can develop the potential and skills of our students and help them create the next inspiring business success story,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The Quezon City Government through its Local Economic and Investments Promotion Office partnered with key national government agencies, colleges and universities, and members of the startup community to kickstart the upcoming competition scheduled for April 2024.

The StartupQC Program is the first local government unit-led startup initiative that aims to forward innovation, and entrepreneurship, and empower the local startup community in Quezon City.

The highlight of the StartUp QC Program in 2024 is the business plan competition for students that will provide capacity-building activities such as lectures, mentoring and network-building sessions.

These activities are expected to assist and guide the student participants into preparing innovative proposals that address important societal and community-based challenges.

The StartUp QC Student Competition is open to individuals and groups with at least one member residing in Quezon City, 18 years of age, and currently enrolled in any college or university in the Philippines. Winners will have a chance to win up to P100,000 and other consolation prizes in addition to the unique learning experience the competition offers.

The QC LGU continues to connect with universities and colleges, within and outside of Quezon City, to promote the program and invite participants who will undergo preliminary evaluation for admission to the competition.

The success of the StartUp QC Program was made possible through the support of national and local agency partners such as the Department of Information and Communications Technology, Department of Trade and Industry; Academic institution partners including the Ateneo de Manila University, Miriam College, Thames International, Technological Institute of the Philippines, University of the Philippines Diliman and the Quezon City University; and industry experts from the private sector represented by Launchgarage and StartUp Village.

Online registration for StartUp QC is available on the QC e-services website (qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph). The deadline for the application is 16 February 2024. For more information, check out StartUp QC on Facebook, LinkedIn and TikTok.