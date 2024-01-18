Laptop thief collared in entrapment

A 24-year-old man from Taytay, Rizal was arrested in an entrapment operation after selling online a laptop he allegedly stole early Thursday morning.

The suspect, identified as Ronald Frank Clavio, was collared by the police in front of Dividend Homes Subdivision, Barangay San Juan, Taytay, Rizal at about 2 a.m.

Investigation showed that the complainant — identified as Alberto Onza Jr., 54, and a resident of Barangay Tuktukan, Taguig City — arrived at Taytay Municipal Police Station and reported the alleged theft incident that transpired on 11 January 2024 at his residence wherein a total of P200,000 of his personal belongings were missing.

On 14 January 2024, the victim saw one of his stolen items, a black LG gram laptop worth P111,000, was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace posted by the suspect.

This prompted the victim to report said incident at Taytay Municipal Police Station and informed that a witness would have a transaction with the suspect in front of Dividend Homes Subdivision early Thursday morning.

Immediately, the arresting officers conducted an entrapment operation that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect, now detained at the Taytay Municipal Police Station custodial facility, will be charged for violating the Anti-Fencing Law before the Rizal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.