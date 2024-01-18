Charges filed against ‘sextortionist’

Charges has been filed by the National Bureau of Investigation against a “sextortionist” who was apprehended in Gen. Trias City, Cavite recently.

Apprehended and formally charged by the NBI was Dave Herson Dohinog Abaño in Gen. Trias City, Cavite for alleged “sextortion.”

Abaño, accused of coercing his victim with threats of exposing her alleged explicit contents, now faces multiple charges, including Grave Coercion and violations of Republic Act 9995.

The arrest followed a complaint from the victim, prompting the NBI’s Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division to act swiftly.

The NBI said Abaño used fake Facebook accounts, recorded intimate content of the victim, and demanded P368,000 for purported expenses related to removing said materials.

Inquest proceedings were done with the Gen. Trias City Prosecutor’s Office upon his arrest.