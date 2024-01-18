Carnap suspect nabbed in Las Piñas City

After two months in hiding, a man wanted for carnapping was apprehended by Las Piñas City policemen.

The suspect, ranked 10th among most wanted persons (district level) and top 5 (station level) was carried out by the Las Piñas City police station for the month of January 2024.

Report showed that at approximately 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, 17 January, alias Rod, 39 years old, was arrested by personnel of the Warrant and Subpoena Section and the Station Investigation Section of Las Piñas City Police Station.

The arrest was carried out in Barangay Talon 4, Las Piñas City, based on a Warrant of Arrest for Carnapping issued by Hon. Presiding Judge Pia Cristina B Bersamim Embuscado of Regional Trial Court Branch 198, Las Piñas City .

The warrant, docketed under CC No. 23-1051, was dated 29 November 2023, with a recommended bail amounting to P300,000.

The suspect is currently detained at the Station Custodial Facility of the Las Piñas City Police Station.