BoC-NAIA fetes Top 20 importers

The Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA has acknowledged the Top 20 importers of its offices for their exceptional achievement and unwavering dedication to quality and diligence.

Port of NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa led the recognition of the top 20 importers of 2023 for their noteworthy accomplishments, particularly in revenue collection and long-term relationships with the port.

District Collector Mapa thanked the awardees, saying, “To our Top Importers in 2023, you carried us through a challenging year that enabled us to surpass our annual target. This is a shared success because without all of you today, this would not have been possible. Kaya maraming salamat po sa inyong patuloy na suporta sa mga adhikain ng ahensya.”

Samsung Electronics Philippines was recognized as the leading importer for CY 2023 after making a total contribution of P 2.739 billion. International Specialty Concepts, Louis Vuitton (Phils) Inc., Globe Telecom Inc. and Smart Communications Inc. were among the other leading importers.

Mapa also recognized the hard work and dedication of all BOC-NAIA offices, which contributed to the success of the port, highlighting their essential role in driving growth and fostering esteemed partnerships.

As the nation gears towards economic growth, BOC-NAIA remains steadfast in being a gateway to international travelers and air cargo importers.