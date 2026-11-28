Participants and organizers gather during the closing and awarding ceremony of the 17th Los Baños SyenSaya Science Festival on 27 November 2026 in Los Baños, Laguna.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — Outstanding research initiatives and contributions to science and technology were recognized as the 17th Los Baños SyenSaya Science Festival concluded on Friday, 27 November 2026, at the Caesar P. Perez Memorial Stadium and Evacuation Center.

Organized by the Los Baños Science Community Foundation, Inc. (LBSCFI), the three-day festival highlighted the role of scientific research and innovation in advancing education, livelihood, environmental protection and public health.

The closing ceremony featured the SyenSaya Research and Development Awards, recognizing outstanding research, alongside the recognition of participating exhibitors, partner institutions, volunteers and organizers.

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The event also promoted environmental sustainability through the turnover of festival promotional materials to the municipal government's livelihood program for upcycling, encouraging the conversion of discarded materials into useful products.

Held from 25 to 27 November, the annual science festival brought together research institutions, government agencies and community stakeholders to strengthen collaboration and promote the practical application of scientific knowledge.