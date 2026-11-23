More than 1,100 residents, including women, farmers and fisherfolk, received financial assistance in Bulan, Sorsogon, on 18 November as Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go called for stronger support for vulnerable communities amid concerns over a possible Super El Niño.

Go's Malasakit Team distributed assistance to 1,119 beneficiaries in coordination with the municipal government, led by Vice Mayor Chezka Robles, and national government agencies.

The senator warned that prolonged dry spells could threaten agricultural livelihoods and worsen food insecurity, particularly among low-income families.

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Go also cited Senate Bill No. 673, which seeks to provide full crop insurance coverage for qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries cultivating five hectares or less to protect them from losses caused by natural disasters.

He urged the Department of Health and local authorities to prepare for heat-related illnesses, dehydration and waterborne diseases associated with extreme weather.