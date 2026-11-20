Jeremy Glinoga shares his side of the story

Singer-songwriter and music producer Jeremy G has issued a public apology following criticism from some BINI supporters over his remarks about the P-pop girl group’s reported nomination at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

The controversy began on November 17, 2026, when Jeremy G, whose real name is Jeremy Glinoga, shared an emotional video celebrating BINI’s recognition in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category for the song “Unang Kilig.”

Jeremy, who helped write and produce the track, became overwhelmed with excitement as he celebrated the achievement.

Also read Bruno Mars mourns death of beloved father in heartbreaking tribute

“I’m making this video because I’m Grammy-nominated, baby!” he exclaimed in the video.

He also congratulated BINI and expressed his pride in being involved in the song’s creation.

In his accompanying caption, Jeremy dedicated the milestone to his parents, writing, “Mom, Dad, your son is officially a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer.”

He added, “Congrats, BINI. Congrats, Star Music, let’s go Philippines.”

However, what was intended as a joyful celebration soon drew mixed reactions online.

Also read Filipino excellence takes center stage as Stars Reignited returns for grand encore at Music Museum

Several netizens questioned Jeremy’s description of himself as a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, pointing out that the reported nomination recognized BINI’s performance rather than the song’s composers or producers.

Some critics accused him of drawing attention away from the eight-member girl group, while others argued that his contributions to the recording deserved recognition even if he was not personally among the nominees.

As discussions intensified, Jeremy addressed the controversy through a Facebook post on November 18.

Acknowledging that his excitement may have influenced his choice of words, the singer-songwriter apologized for creating confusion.

“I may have gotten a little carried away and said things that weren’t entirely accurate,” he admitted.

“But it all came from genuine excitement and joy for the song and for BINI, and I never meant to diminish anyone’s achievements.”

Jeremy emphasized that his reaction came from his admiration for the group and his happiness over the recognition received by a project he helped create.

Meanwhile, respected songwriter and music executive Jonathan Manalo publicly expressed support for Jeremy amid the online criticism.

Manalo, who serves as creative director and assistant vice president of ABS-CBN Music, encouraged netizens to show greater consideration toward individuals celebrating meaningful career moments.

“I hope we can all be more mindful of other people’s happiness, esp when it’s genuine & harmless,” Manalo wrote.

“Let @imjeremyg have his moment to take it all in & enjoy it.”

He further reminded the public that people do not necessarily have to share the same level of excitement to respect someone else’s happiness.

“We may not always share the same excitement, but I hope we can choose not to bring negativity into someone else’s joy.”

The controversy has also sparked discussions about the distinction between songwriting and production credits and recognition given to performers in major international music awards.

Despite the criticism, Jeremy’s apology and Manalo’s message have brought attention to the creative professionals working behind the scenes of P-pop productions.

For Jeremy, the experience became a reminder that while celebrating a major career milestone is natural, recognizing the individuals officially honored by an award is equally important.