Project LAKBAY brings together local government and university experts to develop sustainable tourism services.

PHOTO CAPTION: Local government officials, university representatives and tourism stakeholders gather for Project LAKBAY at the Los Baños Municipal Audiovisual Room in Laguna on 19 November 2026. The initiative, undertaken by the municipal government and Laguna State Polytechnic University, aims to strengthen community participation and promote sustainable tourism development.

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The municipal government of Los Baños has partnered with Laguna State Polytechnic University (LSPU) to strengthen local tourism capabilities, with emphasis on community participation, sustainable development and improved visitor services.

The initiative, known as Project LAKBAY, or Developing Local Tourism Capacities for Sustainable, Inclusive, and Quality Tourism Services, was presented during a program at the Municipal Audiovisual Room on 19 November.

The collaboration involves LSPU-Los Baños, through its College of International Hospitality and Tourism Management, and the Municipal Tourism Office under Edmarie Calungsod-Teraytay.

Project leader Dr. Esmeralda S. Alhambra outlined the initiative's objectives, focusing on developing local tourism resources and strengthening the capacity of stakeholders involved in the industry.

Mayor Neil Andrew N. Nocon emphasized the importance of initiatives that could improve the municipality's tourism sector while promoting its distinctive attractions.

Dr. Cris Q. De Leon led a capacity-building session on local tourism resources, attractions and community roles, highlighting how residents and local stakeholders can contribute to tourism development.

Participants also exchanged experiences and recommendations during an open forum facilitated by Ian Kenneth D. Deuna.

The initiative seeks to position local communities as active participants in tourism development rather than merely beneficiaries of visitor activity.

Also read Marcopper Settlement Dispute Sparks New Ombudsman Case

Los Baños, known for its natural attractions, hot springs and academic institutions, is seeking to strengthen its tourism identity through collaboration between local government and educational institutions.