For Miss Universe Cuba Mia Dio, giving her all also means knowing when to pause.

The beauty queen shared a health update after seeking hospital care for what she described as food poisoning during her Miss Universe 2026 journey in Puerto Rico.

In a social media story, Mia explained that she had been dealing with the illness since Tuesday before her condition prompted a hospital visit.

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“I’ve been quietly dealing with food poisoning since Tuesday, and unfortunately, it caught up with me today and I ended up in the hospital,” she wrote.

She later reassured followers that she was feeling better and thanked them for their concern. In a follow-up post, Mia said her doctor had sent her home around midnight with instructions to rest, hydrate, take her medications, and try to keep food down.

Alongside a photo of herself resting, she reflected on the balance between honoring her commitment to the competition and recognizing her physical limits.

“I told you guys I would give this my all, and I meant it. But I also have to remember that I’m human. Being strong doesn’t mean ignoring when your body needs help,” she shared.

While her earlier update expressed hope of returning to activities the following day, her subsequent message emphasized the need to recover. She did not identify a specific food or establish where she contracted the illness.