As she prepares to crown her successor, Miss Universe 2025 Fatima Bosch looks back on a year that challenged her, changed her perspective, and strengthened her faith.

In remarks featured by Pageanthology, the Mexican beauty queen described her reign as a gift, acknowledging that its memorable experiences came with difficult days.

“Well, I feel happy, really blessed. It was a gift this year. I learned a lot of things. I changed my mind. And some days were hard,” she shared.

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Through those challenges, Fatima said she found reassurance in trusting God’s direction.

“But I think that God knows the purpose and he knows the path. So I just trust him every day and every time.”

Her reflections reveal a queen approaching the end of her reign with appreciation for what she has experienced. Rather than dwelling on the difficulties, she expressed gratitude for the year and the people she encountered along the way.

Asked about her successor, Fatima focused on what she hopes the next titleholder will experience—a reign filled with happiness and affection.

“And now that I’m going, I feel really grateful for everything. And I hope that the new queen will have a blessed year full of happiness, full of love.”

Fatima also spoke with satisfaction about the effort she devoted to her responsibilities. For her, the personal connections she made around the world are an essential part of what she will carry beyond the crown.

“I’m just happy for everything. I think that I did a great job and made my effort every day. And I give my heart to everyone that I meet around the world.”