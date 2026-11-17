DOST deploys renewable energy system, plant growth promoter to support 28 hectares of rice fields in San Juan

A mobile solar-powered irrigation system demonstrates its water-pumping capability in a rice field. DOST-CALABARZON deployed the technology in Barangay Balagbag, San Juan, Batangas, on 17 November 2026, under Project PALAY to support 19 farmers cultivating approximately 28 hectares of rice fields

SAN JUAN, Batangas — Nineteen rice farmers in this municipality are set to benefit from a solar-powered irrigation system and a science-based plant growth promoter as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) strengthens agricultural preparedness against the threat of El Niño.

DOST-CALABARZON deployed the technologies on 17 November 2026 in Barangay Balagbag through Project PALAY, an initiative designed to improve rice productivity, reduce farming expenses and promote climate-resilient agricultural practices.

The agency allocated ₱538,500 under its Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program to support the Batangas Rice Federation (BARIFED).

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A major component of the project is a collapsible solar power station developed by Batangas State University–The National Engineering University, which allows farmers to operate irrigation pumps using renewable energy instead of fuel.

The mobile system will initially serve approximately 28 hectares of rice fields, directly benefiting 19 BARIFED members.

The equipment was first deployed at the farm of BARIFED President Ronelo A. Garcia and will subsequently be shared among participating farmers through a rotational schedule.

Priority will be given to farms experiencing water shortages and rice crops at critical growth stages.

According to DOST-CALABARZON, unreliable irrigation remains a major concern for rice growers, particularly in areas dependent on rainfall or costly fuel-powered water pumps.

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The solar station, with an estimated setup cost of ₱390,000 including solar panels, offers an alternative that could reduce recurring irrigation expenses.

Alongside the irrigation equipment, DOST introduced Carrageenan Plant Growth Promoter (C-PGP), a technology developed by the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute.

The seaweed-derived product is designed to improve plant vigor and strengthen crop tolerance to environmental stresses.

VVZ Corporation, an authorized distributor of the technology, will supply the product at ₱550 per liter.

Project PALAY also includes technical training on climate-smart farming, DOST-developed agricultural technologies and the Project SARAI agricultural decision-support system.

At least 15 farmer-members are expected to receive capacity-building assistance to help maximize the benefits of the technologies.

DOST-CALABARZON Regional Director Emelita P. Bagsit spearheaded the deployment alongside San Juan Municipal Administrator Hernando Sevilla, former Municipal Administrator Annalyn Macaraig, Municipal Agriculturist Felix Leopango, DOST-Batangas Senior Science Research Specialist John Maico M. Hernandez and representatives of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.