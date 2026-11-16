DPWH allots P17 billion for Cebu infrastructure, including 5 water impounding projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has allocated around P17 billion for infrastructure projects in Cebu, including five proposed water impounding structures worth a combined P1.1 billion.

DPWH Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez disclosed this during a recent visit to Cebu as part of efforts to implement the province's long-delayed flood mitigation master plan.

He said procurement could begin next year, with civil works and construction also expected to start within the same period.

“The whole budget allocated by the national government for the province of Cebu, including the City of Cebu, is more or less around P17 billion,” Lopez said.

He confirmed that the amount is part of the 2027 national budget, although the DPWH has yet to provide a breakdown of the allocations among the province's infrastructure projects.

The five proposed structures, which are part of the 2017 Cebu Flood Mitigation Master Plan, are planned along the Cotcot River in Liloan and Cebu City, the Mananga River in Talisay City, the Bulacao River system in Cebu City, and the Butuanon River in Cebu City and Mandaue City.

Two of the proposed structures are planned along the Cotcot River, while one each is proposed for the Mananga, Butuanon, and Bulacao rivers.

Lopez said the five projects have a combined allocation of around P1.1 billion and are already included in the General Appropriations Bill (GAB).

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He added that the structures would be built in higher-elevation areas upstream, describing them as an important long-term component of Cebu's flood mitigation efforts.

During his visit, Lopez also confirmed that the first phase of flood control works along the Mananga River in Talisay City is 90 percent complete.

The ongoing construction of gabion structures and drainage facilities is intended to improve the river's capacity to carry runoff water.

He said the remaining work in the first phase includes completing the drainage canal, which is designed to direct water toward the river, and installing additional gabion structures.

Lopez emphasized that the project would continue beyond the current phase to restore the river's natural width and prevent further narrowing.