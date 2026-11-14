Photos

US Pres. Trump effigy burn

Analy Labor··3 MIN READ

(November 14 2026) Environmental advocates, Indigenous community representatives, students, and activists mobilize for the Global Day of Action to End Imperialist Plunder and Wars, staging a protest against Pax Silica ("No to Pax") with support from UP Against Pax Silica (UPAX). During the demonstration, protesters burned a giant effigy of US President Donald Trump depicting him as a climate and war criminal at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Analy Labor)

(November 14 2026) Environmental advocates, Indigenous community representatives, students, and activists mobilize for the Global Day of Action to End Imperialist Plunder and Wars, staging a protest against Pax Silica ("No to Pax") with support from UP Against Pax Silica (UPAX). During the demonstration, protesters burned a giant effigy of US President Donald Trump depicting him as a climate and war criminal at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Analy Labor)

ANALY LABOR

Text size
ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

ANALY LABOR

Environmental advocates, Indigenous community representatives, students, and activists mobilize for the Global Day of Action to End Imperialist Plunder and Wars, staging a protest against Pax Silica ("No to Pax") with support from UP Against Pax Silica (UPAX). During the demonstration, protesters burned a giant effigy of US President Donald Trump depicting him as a climate and war criminal at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Analy Labor)

Environmental advocates, Indigenous community representatives, students, and activists mobilize for the Global Day of Action to End Imperialist Plunder and Wars, staging a protest against Pax Silica ("No to Pax") with support from UP Against Pax Silica (UPAX). During the demonstration, protesters burned a giant effigy of US President Donald Trump depicting him as a climate and war criminal at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Analy Labor)

ANALY LABOR

Follow Daily Tribune on Google News

Your sign today

Pick your Chinese zodiac sign for a daily forecast by Master Hanz Cua.