US Pres. Trump effigy burn

(November 14 2026) Environmental advocates, Indigenous community representatives, students, and activists mobilize for the Global Day of Action to End Imperialist Plunder and Wars, staging a protest against Pax Silica ("No to Pax") with support from UP Against Pax Silica (UPAX). During the demonstration, protesters burned a giant effigy of US President Donald Trump depicting him as a climate and war criminal at the University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (Photo by Analy Labor)

ANALY LABOR