Parañaque refers 23 individuals to social welfare office amid ASEAN security preparations

A Parañaque City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) truck operates along a road in Baclaran as the city government intensifies cleaning, clearing, and sanitation activities ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

PARAÑAQUE CITY — Authorities referred 23 individuals to the city’s social welfare office for questioning on Saturday, 14 November, as the local government intensified security, clearing, and sanitation operations ahead of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

According to the Parañaque City government, personnel from the Public Safety Services Division–Civil Security Unit (PSSD-CSU) encountered the individuals at around 7 a.m. along Roxas Boulevard, Redemptorist Road, Quirino Avenue, and Airport Road in Barangay Baclaran.

The individuals reportedly identified themselves as members of an outreach group, but authorities said the PSSD-CSU had received no prior notification of their activities.

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They were subsequently turned over to personnel of the City Social Welfare and Development Office at the Barangay Don Galo gymnasium for questioning.

The city government did not report any arrests or criminal charges against the individuals.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Parañaque City Police Tambo Sub-Station removed graffiti left by unidentified individuals on the MIA Bridge in Barangay Tambo at approximately 4 a.m.

Police said the anti-vandalism operation formed part of efforts to maintain public order ahead of the international gathering.

The City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) also inspected a location along MIA Road following the circulation of a photograph on social media showing alleged graffiti.

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However, CENRO personnel found no graffiti at the reported location during their inspection.

As part of the city’s preparations, CENRO conducted an operational briefing for its task force members and street sweepers, emphasizing personnel readiness, assigned cleaning areas, interagency coordination, and intensified environmental sanitation activities.

Cleaning operations were subsequently carried out along several roads in Baclaran, including areas beneath the Light Rail Transit line and sections approaching the Pasay City boundary.