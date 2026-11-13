Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fyang Smith opened up about one of her biggest fears in life—making mistakes that could hurt others and disappoint the people who believe in her.

During a pocket press conference for her upcoming project, Haunted Carnival, Fyang candidly shared that she feels a strong sense of responsibility toward her family, loved ones, and supporters, especially those who look up to her.

“In general, takot akong magkamali. In a way na magkamali na may matapakan akong tao, pero in general takot akong magkamali talaga,” she admitted.

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The young actress explained that beyond making mistakes, what worries her most is letting down the people who have continuously supported her journey in show business.

“Takot ako ma-disappoint ‘yung mga taong nagmamahal sa akin, ‘yung mga taong sumusuporta sa akin. Kasi ‘yung mga tao, nag-lu-look up din sa akin eh. So, takot ako na ma-disappoint sila in a way na baka ‘pag nagkamali ako, gayahin nila. ‘Di ba?” she added.

Fyang’s heartfelt revelation offered a glimpse into the pressure she feels as a young celebrity who recognizes the influence she has on her growing fan base.