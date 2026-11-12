Mike Hanopol seeks NBI assistance over alleged song ownership claims

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rock legend Mike Hanopol has turned to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cybercrime Division to seek assistance against an individual allegedly claiming ownership of songs he composed and engaging in online harassment.

The veteran musician personally visited the NBI, accompanied by his family and fellow rock artist Peter Gatela of the iconic Filipino band Hagibis.

In a Facebook post, Hanopol expressed frustration over what he described as the spread of misinformation and the unauthorized claiming of his musical works for personal interests.

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“Mga Jeproks, dumulog po ang inyong lingkod sa NBI upang matigil na ang kawalang-respeto ng mga kengkoy na nagpapakalat ng mga maling impormasyon at tila pag angkin sa ating mga obra para sa kanilang sariling INTEREST. Nawa po ay malinawan at maayos na ang lahat,” he wrote.

Hanopol, a respected figure in Philippine rock music, hopes the matter will be resolved and that his rights as a songwriter and musician will be respected.

Meanwhile, his camp has chosen not to publicly identify the individual involved in the complaint.