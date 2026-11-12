Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida has ordered law enforcement agencies to enforce the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant against Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, saying authorities have a legal obligation to bring the lawmaker into custody.

Vida also defended the legality of the P50-million bounty offered for information leading to Dela Rosa's arrest, describing the reward as part of legitimate confidential intelligence operations.

The directive comes as authorities intensify efforts to locate the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, who is wanted by the ICC for alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Duterte administration's bloody war on drugs.

Vida expressed frustration over Dela Rosa's disappearance after the senator left the Senate despite expectations that he would remain under its protective custody while seeking a temporary restraining order (TRO) from the Supreme Court.

"The executive branch expected him to remain under the protective custody of the Senate, and we respected the legal process while he sought a TRO," Vida said.

"Whether he escaped or was allowed to escape, it makes our institutions look laughable. I have already issued an order to our law enforcement agencies to implement the arrest warrant, as fulfilling our legal obligations is a duty we must uphold."

P50M reward defended

Vida also addressed questions about the P50-million bounty announced by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the PNP.

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While declining to discuss the operational details of the reward, the justice secretary maintained that the measure has a legal basis.

"I do not wish to comment extensively on matters handled by other agencies, but from my legal perspective, the bounty is lawful," Vida said.

"Rewards of this nature fall under confidential intelligence activities aimed at gathering actionable information. As part of a legitimate confidential operation, it is legally covered."

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced the P50-million reward in October, describing Dela Rosa as armed and dangerous as authorities stepped up efforts to locate him.

The ICC initially issued the arrest warrant under seal on 6 November 2025 before making it public on 11 May 2026.

The court alleged that Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, was criminally responsible as an indirect co-perpetrator in the crime against humanity of murder.

Dela Rosa has denied involvement in unlawful killings and challenged the ICC's jurisdiction.

No sanctuary in Mindanao

Meanwhile, Vida said local officials in Mindanao had assured the DOJ that their jurisdictions would not be used to shelter Dela Rosa.

Among those who gave assurances during regional dialogues in General Santos City was Davao del Sur Vice Gov. Marc Cagas, according to the justice secretary.

The Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) has also denied allegations that it is providing refuge to the senator.

Authorities have continued urging Dela Rosa to surrender peacefully and face the proceedings against him.