Cebu Pacific recorded P96.2 billion in revenues in the first nine months of 2026, up 10% year-on-year, as passenger demand and growth in ancillary and cargo businesses supported its operations, despite mounting fuel and foreign exchange pressures.

The airline carried nearly 21 million passengers during the period, a 4% increase from the same period last year. Its domestic passenger traffic grew 5% to 15.7 million, while international traffic remained broadly stable at 5.1 million.

Cebu Pacific also strengthened its position in the local aviation market, expanding its domestic market share to 63% in the third quarter from 55% a year earlier, based on Civil Aeronautics Board data.

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Passenger revenues climbed 9% to P65.3 billion, while ancillary and cargo revenues increased 10% and 13%, respectively. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached P12.4 billion.

However, the airline recorded an operating loss of P3 billion for the nine-month period. Including financing costs, its core pre-tax loss reached P8.6 billion, while foreign exchange translation losses contributed to a net loss of P12.8 billion.

The third-quarter results reflected continued cost pressures. Revenue increased 14% year-on-year to P27.7 billion, but fuel expenses surged 65%, contributing to an operating loss of P3.3 billion and a net loss of P6.9 billion.

“The third quarter remained a challenging period, as elevated fuel prices, a weaker peso and broader macroeconomic pressures continued to affect our operations,” Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs said.