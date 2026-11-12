Cebu Pacific posts P96.2B revenue, domestic share at 63%
Cebu Pacific recorded P96.2 billion in revenues in the first nine months of 2026, up 10% year-on-year, as passenger demand and growth in ancillary and cargo businesses supported its operations, despite mounting fuel and foreign exchange pressures.
The airline carried nearly 21 million passengers during the period, a 4% increase from the same period last year. Its domestic passenger traffic grew 5% to 15.7 million, while international traffic remained broadly stable at 5.1 million.
Cebu Pacific also strengthened its position in the local aviation market, expanding its domestic market share to 63% in the third quarter from 55% a year earlier, based on Civil Aeronautics Board data.
Passenger revenues climbed 9% to P65.3 billion, while ancillary and cargo revenues increased 10% and 13%, respectively. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization reached P12.4 billion.
However, the airline recorded an operating loss of P3 billion for the nine-month period. Including financing costs, its core pre-tax loss reached P8.6 billion, while foreign exchange translation losses contributed to a net loss of P12.8 billion.
The third-quarter results reflected continued cost pressures. Revenue increased 14% year-on-year to P27.7 billion, but fuel expenses surged 65%, contributing to an operating loss of P3.3 billion and a net loss of P6.9 billion.
“The third quarter remained a challenging period, as elevated fuel prices, a weaker peso and broader macroeconomic pressures continued to affect our operations,” Cebu Pacific CEO Michael Szucs said.
Despite the pressures, Szucs said the airline was encouraged by the return to passenger growth, adding that forward bookings for the holiday season and first quarter of 2027 remained healthy. He also cited improving yields as a source of confidence in the revenue outlook for the coming quarters.