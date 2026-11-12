Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI) has locked in control of Manila South Harbor until 2063, securing another 25 years to expand and modernize the key trade gateway as it prepares for higher cargo volumes.

ATI said Thursday it signed the concession renewal with the Philippine Ports Authority, extending its operating rights from May 2038 to May 2063 and giving the company a longer runway to invest in port capacity and technology amid evolving global shipping demands.

ATI plans to expand terminal capacity, accelerate automation and deploy energy-efficient cargo-handling equipment to improve efficiency and strengthen the port’s competitiveness.

“The renewal of Manila South Harbor’s concession is an affirmation of the successful collaboration between the public and private sector. Under this framework, we take pride in transforming our flagship terminal into a vital gateway for commerce, creating opportunities for businesses, generating livelihoods, and connecting Filipino products and industries to global markets,” ATI President Eusebio Tanco said.

The expansion strategy will also involve advanced digital technologies aimed at improving cargo movement and delivering more efficient logistics services to shipping lines, importers, and exporters.

“Together with our strategic partners DP World and Maharlika Investment Corp., this milestone gives us an even stronger foundation to build on the gains of the past 40 years and ensure that Manila South Harbor continues to serve the evolving needs of our country, our people, and future generations,” Tanco said.

ATI has invested more than P42 billion in Philippine port development and modernization over the past four decades.