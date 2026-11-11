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‘Your light will shine forever’: Family remembers Ate Gay

Jefferson Fernando··1 MIN READ

Ate Gays final resting place

Ate Gays final resting place

Gil Morales FB

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The memory of beloved comedian Gil “Ate Gay” Aducal Morales continues to live on through a heartfelt tribute from his family, who recently shared a photo of his final resting place at Forest Lake Memorial Park in Biñan, Laguna.

Engraved on his gravestone are the touching words, “Your light will shine forever,” a tribute to the laughter, happiness, and unforgettable memories he brought to countless Filipinos throughout his entertainment career.

Accompanying the photograph posted on Facebook, his family expressed their enduring affection with a simple yet emotional message: “Mahal ka namin!”

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Ate Gay passed away on November 1, 2026, at the age of 55, leaving behind a legacy of comedy, impersonations, and performances that endeared him to audiences for many years.

Known for his wit, humor, and remarkable ability to entertain, Ate Gay became a familiar and much-loved personality in Philippine show business.

Although his passing has left a void in the entertainment community, the message on his gravestone serves as a lasting reminder that his talent, laughter, and spirit will continue to shine in the hearts of those who loved him.

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