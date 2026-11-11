US, Philippines honor veterans at Manila ceremony

(From right) Ambassador Lee Lipton, Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro, Jr., and Manila American Cemetery and Memorial Superintendent Ryan Blum watch as U.S. Marines lay a wreath during the Veterans Day ceremony at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig on November 7.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led a Veterans Day ceremony on 7 November at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial, honoring American military veterans and highlighting the longstanding defense partnership between the two countries.

The ceremony paid tribute to those who served in the US armed forces during wartime and peacetime, while recognizing the shared sacrifices of American and Filipino troops.

“This December 8 marks 85 years since under resourced American and Filipino troops stood shoulder-to-shoulder against conquest and tyranny,” Lipton said in his remarks.

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“To the current and future generations of American and Filipino military personnel shouldering that legacy of sacrifice and commitment to freedom, your mission remains as important as ever.”

This year's observance comes as the Philippines and the United States mark the 75th anniversary of the Mutual Defense Treaty and the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The United States is also commemorating the 250th anniversary of its independence.

Veterans Day traces its origins to Armistice Day, established on 11 November 1919, to honor American World War I veterans. In 1954, the observance was expanded to recognize all US military veterans.

According to the US Embassy, nearly 50 million men and women have served in the US armed forces throughout the country's history, with about 17 million veterans still living.

Approximately 34,000 American and Filipino-American veterans reside in the Philippines.