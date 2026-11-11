The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will suspend the Expanded Number Coding Scheme in Metro Manila from Nov. 16 to 18 in line with the Philippines' hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits.

“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng Expanded Number Coding Scheme mula Nobyembre 16-18 (Lunes hanggang Miyerkules) na idineklarang special non-working days sa National Capital Region kaugnay ng pagdaraos ng 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean) Summit at Related Summits," the advisory read.

The MMDA advised motorists to plan their trips and observe traffic regulations during the period to avoid road disruptions.

Also read Traffic buildup expected ahead of ASEAN summit — MMDA

Malacañang earlier declared the three dates as special non-working days under Proclamation No. 1447, signed on Sept. 17, to help ease traffic congestion and allow authorities to secure participants in the regional summit. Lawphil