Michelle Dee undergoes emergency surgery ahead of pageant

Actress and beauty queen Michelle Marquez Dee is taking a temporary break from her busy schedule after undergoing an emergency appendectomy last November 9, just weeks before her anticipated participation in Miss Grand International All Stars.

The Sparkle artist reportedly experienced severe abdominal pain while traveling to a scheduled photo shoot, prompting an immediate medical examination.

A CT scan revealed stones obstructing her appendix, leading doctors to recommend emergency surgery to prevent further complications.

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Fortunately, the procedure was successful, and the former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder is now resting in stable condition.

Dee shared details of her unexpected health scare through her TikTok account, giving supporters an update on her condition.

The medical emergency comes at a crucial time in her preparations for Miss Grand International All Stars, with her departure for Thailand scheduled for November 26.

Known for her determination and competitive spirit, Dee is preparing for another international pageant journey following her Top 10 finish at Miss Universe 2023.

For now, her recovery remains the priority as supporters await further updates on whether the surgery will affect her upcoming competition.