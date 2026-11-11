Kapuso Primetime Queen Marian Rivera is earning admiration not only for her acting achievements but also for her generosity, which she has reportedly kept away from the public eye for years.

Film director Kip Oebanda recently shared a heartwarming revelation about the actress and her involvement in the critically acclaimed Cinemalaya film Balota.

According to Oebanda, Marian requested only the equivalent of a single day’s talent fee for her participation in the movie. Instead of keeping the entire amount, she shared a portion with her personal crew and donated the remaining money to an educational charity.

Also read Marian Rivera puts family and children’s future at the heart of her financial choices

“Marian Rivera only asked for 1-day worth of her TF for Balota, gave some of to her own crew then the rest she donated to educational charity,” Oebanda wrote on X.

The filmmaker further revealed that Marian’s charitable efforts have been going on for much longer than many people realize.

“She’s been helping friends and charities for 2 decades quietly. Smile Train dekada na,” he added.

His revelation came following a touching moment on Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, where veteran actress Odette Khan personally thanked Marian during a surprise appearance.

Marian’s performance in Balota has earned her critical recognition and several acting honors, but Oebanda’s revelation offers another glimpse into the woman behind the celebrated actress.